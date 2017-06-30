WCSH
Judge's refusal is not the last word on last name

Edward D. Murphy and Portland Press Herald , WCSH 7:53 AM. EDT June 30, 2017

STANDISH, Maine (Portland Press Herald) -- The Maine Supreme Judicial Court has overruled a judge’s decision denying a single woman’s request to change her surname to match that of her partner – because he said it might create an appearance that she is married.

In strong terms, the state’s highest court said this week that the judge’s interpretation of a key provision in state law would create “absurd results” and doesn’t reflect how changes in society are affecting name choices.

