Judge orders mental evalutions for three boys suspected of Sanford mill arson

SANFORD, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — The court hearing for three juveniles accused of setting a massive fire in Sanford that destroyed an old mill building has been continued until October
After spending a few days at the Long Creek youth development center for juvenile offenders, two of the youths were released to the custody of their parents, the other one is living with his grandparents.
All three remain under house arrest and cannot leave the homes without a parent or guardian
Between now and the hearing in October, the boys will undergo mental health evaluations and risk assessments
Meanwhile officials in Sanford did a walk-through of the burned-out structure with representatives from the main DEP and federal EPA to assess what hazards remain inside
City officials are hoping to receive some federal or state money to help with the cleanup and take down of the structure
Initial estimates say the entire cost to clean up the site are around $1.5 million. The remnants of the building are seen as a safety concern in the area and have been fenced off the keep people out.
© 2017 WCSH-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs