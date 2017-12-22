Joy to the Weed: Marijuana legalization comes bearing gifts

Christmas stockings hanging, Christmas tree in background, close-up (Photo: Jose Luis Pelaez, (c) Jose Luis Pelaez)

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — This Christmas is much more about reefer than wreaths for marijuana lovers.

Gift-giving has long been a part of marijuana culture, and the drug's newly legal status is a source of Yuletide celebration in four states.

Voters in California, Nevada, Maine and Massachusetts voted to legalize recreational marijuana last year, and some residents of those states will legally stuff stockings with spliffs for the first time this Christmas.

Marijuana fans say one particularly popular gift this holiday season is homegrown marijuana, because it's still not legal to purchase weed in many jurisdictions where it's now legal to grow and use it.

Statistics about legal sales of marijuana suggest a modest bump around the holidays.



