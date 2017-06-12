John Worth tugs the State of Maine on its cruise

When the State of Maine goes to sea each year carrying students from Maine Maritime there is a tug at the heart of many student's families. (Photo: WCSH)

Castine, ME (NEWS CENTER) -- When the State of Maine goes to sea each year carrying students from Maine Maritime there is a tug at the heart of many student's families. The ship itself gets a tug from a John Worth, a tugboat captain.

He finds tugging to be a wonderful life. A way to make your living on the water while living in your home.

John is at the wheel of the Fournier Tractor. It's a Z-boat, a state of the art vessel which has propulsion units which can rotate 360 degrees. It enables John to put the boat where he wants it with as much power as he needs.

After fourteen years as an instructor at Maine Maritime, he is retiring. He plans to go cruising.

