Snow continues through tonight and into early tomorrow morning. The "big" part of this storm is far enough offshore that we won't see huge snow, but most of us still get some, especially close to the coast. Coastal areas of Washington County could get up to 6", most of the immediate coast will see 4-6", Portland could see 3-4" with Bangor picking up around 2-3" and the mountains only seeing about a coating to an inch.

It'll also be cold tonight, with wind chills falling into the single digits, possibly below zero. Welcome to January in New England.





Skies will clear quickly on Sunday and we'll have a mostly sunny day. It will be cold though, with highs only reaching into the upper teens and low 20s.





It'll drop back into the single digits Sunday night into Monday morning. Some inland locations will likely fall below zero. Wind chill values could be in the negative teens.

Please, don't forget about your pets during these cold days and nights. They want toasty paws just like you do. And if you can and you're friendly with your elderly neighbors, check on them, see if they have heat and make sure they're cozy. Stay safe in the snow and warm in the cold.

Meteorologist Jessica Conley

