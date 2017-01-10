Jeff Sessions, Trump's pick for attorney general, finds unlikely ally in Sen. Susan Collins

(Photo: PRESS HERALD)

AUGUSTA, Maine (PRESS HERALD) -- Sen. Jeff Sessions of Alabama, President-elect Donald Trump’s controversial nominee for attorney general, has found a strong and unlikely ally in Maine’s senior U.S. senator. Susan Collins and Alabama’s other senator, Richard Shelby, will formally introduce Sessions before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday, where she will defend him against charges of racism, describing him as “a trusted colleague and personally a good friend … a person of integrity, a principled leader and a dedicated public servant,” according to her prepared remarks.

“We first came to know each other during dinners with other members of our Senate class, where we’ve discussed everything from our politics to our families,” Collins said in her remarks, which her office provided to the Press Herald. “I have never witnessed anything to suggest that Jeff Sessions is anyone other than a dedicated public servant and a decent man.”



