Jay woman found dead, significant other charged with her murder

*UPDATE* 7/11 4:40 p.m. – Police have identified the victim as Wendy Douglass.

Her significant other, James Sweeney, is charged with murder. He turned himself into authorities Tuesday morning and is expected to be arraigned Wednesday afternoon in Farmington.

Douglass' neighbors know Sweeney as a very nice woman who was well known in the area. They said she worked in the deli of a nearby grocery store in Livermore Falls.

Police weren't releasing too many details about the suspect or what he had told them.

"I haven't spoken to [Sweeney] directly … a number of detectives have been with him throughout the morning and afternoon," said State Police Lt. Brian McDonough. "We wouldn't go into specifics anyways. We'd let that play itself out with the judicial system in court."

State police said an autopsy on Douglass will likely take place Wednesday.

JAY, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — State police are investigating a "suspicious" death in Franklin County.

According to the spokesperson for Public Safety, local police found a woman's body inside her own home Tuesday morning in Jay.

Evidence response team from MSP major crimes unit arrives at scene of suspicious death in Jay. #NEWSCENTERmaine pic.twitter.com/NZHVD5xHGd — Dustin Wlodkowski (@DWLODKOWSKI) July 11, 2017

One man is being questioned, the spokesperson said, and a team of detectives is investigating the death. Representatives from the state medical examiner's office were also sent to Jay.

The home is on Jewell Street, located in southern Jay near downtown.

The spokesperson said state police anticipate the release of the woman's name sometime Tuesday night.

