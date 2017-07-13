Jay man accused of killing girlfriend with bat while she slept

Sweeney turned himself in for the murder of his girlfriend (Photo: John Blunda)

AUBURN, Maine (NEWS CENTER) - Investigators say James Sweeney attacked his girlfriend with a bat while she slept because she was thinking of leaving him.

Wendy Douglass was found dead by local police inside her home Tuesday morning.

According to court documents, Sweeney presented jail officials with a note that said, "I hurt my girlfriend...I did wrong".

According to court document Sweeney presented jail officials with a note that said "I hurt my girlfriend.... I did wrong" #NEWSCENTERmaine — Chris Rose (@chrisrosenews) July 13, 2017

Sweeney turned himself in for Douglas' murder Tuesday, and is being held without bail. Sweeney is forced to communicate through written word to police due to him being deaf.

Douglass was said to be heavily involved in the Readfield United Methodist Church. Her death comes as a shock to the community.

© 2017 WCSH-TV