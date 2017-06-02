Jackman medical facility not closing, but access to nighttime care in jeopardy

NEWS CENTER Peacock (Photo: NEWS CENTER)

AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Jackman Community Health Center is not closing, however, there is concern over nighttime access to medical care after the nursing home closes.

The health center has an urgent care center. Nurses at the nursing home currently meet urgent care patients at night and call in urgent care staff if needed. When the nursing home closes, those nurses won't be there to do that.

According to Dr. Noah Nesis, VP of Medical Affairs at Penobscot Community Health Center, which operates in Jackman, the Jackman Center will expand hours for urgent care, though won't be open all night. He said they might add weekend hours, but it's all still being planned.

The nursing home, owned by MaineGeneral, also operates the local ambulance. The town of Jackman is apparently exploring options for starting a local ambulance service to take its place.

