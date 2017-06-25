‘It's not my world,' says Naples man deported to Guatemala

(Photo: Sandra Merlim/Portland Press Herald)

NAPLES, Maine (Press Herald) - When Otto Morales-Caballeros rode an airplane for the first time in his life last month, he was handcuffed.

The flight brought him to Guatemala, the home country he fled two decades earlier. Morales-Caballeros entered the United States illegally as a teenager and lived for a time in New Jersey before moving to Maine. Now 37, Morales-Caballeros was living with his wife in Naples in April when he was arrested and detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement on his way to work. His deportation had been delayed for years under Obama administration policies that focused on deporting dangerous criminals, and his arrest was seen as a sign of the escalation in immigration enforcement under President Trump.

