"It's not a carnival toy." Iconic Coffee By Design sculpture vandalized

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- If you've been to the flagship Coffee By Design location on Diamond Ave. in Portland recently, you've probably noticed the giant red cup on the roof has been missing.

It's not for good reason.

Co-owner Mary Allen Lindemann and local artist Jac Oullette are devastated after somebody climbed up on the roof, and apparently tried to take the cup for a spin. The act destroyed a crucial pin and bearing for the piece, and dented the handle.

"It's not a sign, it's not a thing, it's a piece of art," said Oullette.

She, along with Lindemann and a team of welders and engineers, spent a year designing and building the structure. It was specially created to have a perfect balance and a perfect twirl.

Oullette says she's disappointed the vandal didn't take into account the amount of work that was put into the creation of the sculpture.

"Learn something," she said. "Appreciate it. Figure out what it means. But it's not a carnival toy."

They estimate it'll cost thousands of dollars to either remake or reshape the piece. Loyal customers have been rallying around the business, offering to help alleviate the cost.

"I don't think that anybody who would vandalize something that took a year to create understands what it's like to put that much effort into a piece like that," said Jennifer Burgess, a customer. "It takes such a short time to destroy it. It's terrible."

The support from the community is the positive aspect in a negative situation for Lindemann.

"It'll get back up there, and it'll be better than ever," she said. "And to think that the community might want to help make that dream come true for us is incredibly meaningful."

