"It's like the lead attacked anything that was good:" mother shares son's story of lead poisoning

SACO, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A Saco mother believes her son's autism diagnosis came from his previously diagnosed lead poisoning.

Kristy Scamman says her three-year-old son, Cooper, now has a lead level of seven micrograms per deciliter of blood. In February of 2016, doctors found a blood lead level of 28.

Effective September 19, 2016, the Maine CDC provides a full lead investigation of a child's home environment when a venous blood lead test result is > 5 ug/dL.

"He was very sick every night," said Scamman. "He would get sick even easier with common colds, the flu -- it's like the lead just attacked his nervous system and immune system: anything that was good."

This story will be updated.

