It's going to cost me HOW much to go to the Super Bowl?

FOXBORO, MA - JANUARY 22: Martellus Bennett #88 of the New England Patriots celebrates with cheerleaders after defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers 36-17 to win the AFC Championship Game at Gillette Stadium (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) (Photo: Maddie Meyer, 2017 Getty Images)

HOUSTON, Texas (NEWS CENTER, USA TODAY) -- The New England Patriots are off to their NFL-record ninth trip to the Super Bowl against the Atlanta Falcons.

Thinking about going? It's going to cost you.

According to USA TODAY, there were a little more than a thousand tickets available on the secondary market as of Monday morning with an average listing price of about $6,000, which could make Super Bowl LI the most expensive ever.

“At these supply levels, a Cowboys, Steelers and Packers appearance could have shot the market to a $10k average asking price,” Ticket IQ spokesperson Jesse Lawrence said in an email to USA TODAY Sports. “Historically, supply increases about 100 percent from Championship Sunday to peak supply, and it will be interesting to see how this year compares.”

On StubHub, a seat in the upper corner of the stadium runs about $3,800 a pop. If you're feeling really ambitious and want to sit close to the 50-yard line, your ticket will be a cool $10,000, roughly.

USA TODAY also reports the average resale price on SeatGeek for the game was about $5,000 as of Monday morning, which is more than the record set last year ($4,531) since SeatGeek began tracking the Super Bowl in 2010.

Not all is lost, however. Gamehedge is offering a 50 percent ticket refund if the game results in a blowout, regardless of which team wins. Gamehedge is a ticket marketplace that offers a similar deal for all sports tickets.

But we all know the cost doesn't end with the price of tickets. How will you get there? Where will you sleep?

A quick Google search via Google Flights shows the cheapest flights out of Portland are $527 round trip.

Airbnb deals for Super Bowl weekend in Houston are in the hundreds of dollars, with the average being roughly $700 for Feb. 4-6.

If none of this sounds affordable, there is always the option of watching the game right from your couch, which will be MUCH easier on your wallet.

Go Pats!

