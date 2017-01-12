"It's a chance to control our own destiny" Local non-profit buys Millinocket Mill

Press Herald File Photo/Gordon Chibroski (Photo: Press Herald File Photo/Gordon Chibroski)

MILLINOCKET, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A homegrown non-profit is the new owner of the Great Northern Paper Mill in Millinocket.

"This is our chance to control our own destiny," said Mike Madore, Chairman of Millinocket Town Council.

Our Katahdin, a 501(c)(3) non-profit, bought the site of the former mill for $1 at 8:45 Thursday morning. Then Thursday night, the Millinocket Town Council voted unanimously to grant a six month waiver on the mill's back taxes.

Our Katahdin gained a mill, but they also bought over a million dollars in tax liability. But the town is willing to partner with the non-profit, so they can work together to revitalize the town.

Madore says the town is willing to forgive some of the mill's tax debt, in exchange for some of the land.

The ultimate goal is to recruit new businesses in the wood forest industry or data processing.

The mill closed several years ago, and was originally purchased by Cate Street 2011. But Cate's plan to turn the location into a successful wood pellet manufacturer didn't pan out, and the mill went into foreclosure. That's when Our Katahdin stepped in, trying yet again to turn a shuttered mill into the center of Millinocket business.

