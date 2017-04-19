'It's a bully or be bullied situation' -- Parent speaks out about Perry Elementary School

PERRY, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Parents are describing Perry Elementary school as a bully or be bullied school claiming bullying incidents are happening daily and are not being handled properly by administration.
"They threw scissors at him, they told him they were going to bring a knife to school and stab him" Kaitlin Scribner said. "It was continually every day after that incident".
Scribner's eight-year-old son Eric attended Perry Elementary school up until a couple weeks ago. Those threats were made by Eric's second grade classmates at Perry Elementary school -- and she says it happened more than once. It wasn't until Eric was punched in the back by another student that she was compelled to step in -- but Scribner says it didn't do any good.
