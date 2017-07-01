'It sounded like a train;' woman recounts moment possible tornado hit her cottage

BRIDGTON, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Janet Lefebvre was sitting in cottage in Bridgton on Moose Pond when she heard the thunder, but what happened next, she said, she never expected.

“I didn’t think it was a big deal,” said Lefebvre. “I heard thunder and rain. I’ve always heard people say – before a tornado – that they hear this freight train sound, and that’s exactly what it sounded like.”

PHOTOS: Bridgton storm damage

Lefebvre and her husband were watching the news and seeing the tornado warnings. Her husband said, “we need to move now.”

She and her husband went into a hallway when they felt the cabin shake.

“It sounded like a train and then it was a major commotion and our camp was shaking and then it stopped,” said Lefebvre. “When we went out to see the damage, it was major.”

She said the storm uprooted multiple 75 to 80-year-old trees. Multiple trees fell on their roof, but no one was injured.

“It was unbelievable,” said Lefebvre.

Lefebvre has owned the cottage for 16 years. It is on posts, and has no basement. She believes the camp sustained structural damage due to the trees falling into the roof.

She said her neighbor witnessed the possible tornado rip the trees out of the earth and throw them into the air.

“Our camp absolutely shook,” said Lefebvre. “I was scared out of my mind.

Lefebvre and her husband were planning on hosting people for the Fourth of July weekend, but says now those plans have changed. They left the cottage and went back to their home in Westbrook because they were so unnerved, Lefebvre said.

“I’ve never been this scared.”

