Island town votes in favor of new use for disused ferry pier

BAR HARBOR, Maine (AP) — The residents of a Maine island town have voted in favor of a zoning plan that could allow the town to develop an old pier to accommodate large cruise ships.

The Portland Press Herald reports Bar Harbor residents voted 945-658 in favor of Article 12, a zoning plan proposed by the town that allows the development of an abandoned ferry terminal and possible pier outside of the downtown area.

In addition, voters rejected a referendum that would have limited the size of ships that could dock at the pier and required a vote before raising caps for cruise ship passengers in town.

The terminal has not been used since 2009 when a ferry service to Nova Scotia was cancelled.

