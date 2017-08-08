Inmate dies while serving three year sentence for sexual abuse of minor

Henry Bishop died Tuesday while serving a three year sentence for sexual abuse of a minor.

WARREN, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Maine State Prison officials say an inmate in Warren died while serving a three year sentence for sexual abuse of a minor.

Corrections officials say 74-year-old Henry Bishop died a little after 10:00 a.m. Tuesday at Central Maine Medical Center.

Bishop had served two and half years of his three year sentence.

The Attorney General, State Police and the Medical Examiner are all reviewing this death.

