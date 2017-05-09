Indictment issued against woman accused of false cancer claim

BRIDGTON, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A woman from Sebago is facing a charge of theft by deception after friends told NEWS CENTER she faked a cancer diagnosis to collect money.

An indictment handed up on Monday named 25-year-old Hillary McLellan.

NEWS CENTER learned in February that Bridgton Police were investigating a fundraiser that was thrown for an employee at the Depot Street Tap House. McLellan was that employee. Thousands of dollars were raised. After the fundraiser, the restaurant says it received a tip that McLellan was not sick at all. A post on the Depot Street Tap House's Facebook page says the business owners were duped by one of their employees.

McLellan previously said to NEWS CENTER that there is more to the story, but her lawyer hasn't allowed her to explain further. NEWS CENTER reached out to McLellan following the indictment but she has not responded.

