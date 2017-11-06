'Indian hunt' promotion canceled amid backlash

Online threat against Skowhegan Indian sculpture (Photo: NEWS CENTER)

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- The Skowhegan business community is apologizing for a promotional event that drew outrage over its use of Native American imagery.

Emails went out over the weekend explaining the campaign. Somewhere on their premises, businesses were to hide a picture based on the town's landmark 62-foot-tall wood carving of a Native American. Customers who found the picture would be rewarded with discounts and other prizes.

The idea of an 'Indian hunt' touched a nerve in the community. The local Chamber of Commerce was bombarded with comments accusing event organizers of cultural insensitivity. By Sunday night, the promotion was canceled, and the Chamber posted an apology to its Facebook page.

The Chamber's statement included plans to hold community meetings to discuss the issues that were raised by the controversy.

