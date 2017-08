In need of outfield options, Red Sox trade for Davis

The Oakland Athletics score on a sacrifice fly that bring Rajai Davis home in a game against the Baltimore Orioles on Aug. 10, 2017 in Oakland (Photo: Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (AP) - The AL East-leading Boston Red Sox have boosted their outfield depth by acquiring speedy Rajai Davis from the Oakland Athletics for a minor league outfielder.



The Red Sox sent 18-year-old Rafael Rincones to the last-place A's on Wednesday. Hours earlier, Boston put center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. on the 10-day disabled list because of a sprained left thumb.



Davis is expected to join the Red Sox in Cleveland on Thursday for a game between division leaders. He hit .233 with 26 stolen bases, five home runs and 18 RBIs in 100 games with Oakland this season.



The 36-year-old Davis is in his 12th big league season. He led the American League with 43 steals last year for Cleveland, and also hit a big home run in Game 7 of the World Series off Cubs closer Aroldis Chapman.



Davis also has played for Pittsburgh, San Francisco, Toronto and Detroit. He didn't play Wednesday in Oakland's 8-7 loss in 12 innings at Baltimore.



The Red Sox designated outfielder outfielder Steve Selsky for assignment.

