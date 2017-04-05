In hazmat suits, Maine groups oppose 'nuclear option'

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) --

A group of Mainers gathered in front of Senator Susan Collins' Portland office Wednesday afternoon to demonstrate their opposition to Supreme Court nominee Judge Neil Gorsuch by wearing hazmat suits.

Progressive Portland and Mainers for Accountable Leadership donned white, full-body suits, as well as gloves and goggles to oppose the "nuclear option," which would change the rules by which a Supreme Court nominee is appointed by reducing the number of votes needed to confirm the nomination from 60 votes to 51.

"We understand -- we're not going to get a Democratic pick, but we could get a consensus Republican pick. Someone in the mold of an Anthony Kennedy, rather than someone the New York Times says is more conservative than Antonin Scalia," said Steven Biel of Progressive Portland.

