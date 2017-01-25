'I'm over it.' Combatting social media fatigue

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Let's face it. Even with the election over you're probably still seeing all of those political posts on Facebook.



No matter what side you are on it can all be overwhelming.

It is called social media fatigue, but we promise it will be okay. In fact, it might even be something you can learn to live with.

"It's frustrating because you kinda wanna just shake some people and say wake up,” Lauren Cosgrove said.

She was just hanging out at West Market Square Artisan Coffee House in Bangor Wednesday -- taking advantage of the free Wi-Fi.

But to really get a better understanding we went to a social media expert.



"Research says that you're creating a second adolescence,” Prof. Laura Gurney at the New England School of Communications said. “So you have a digital adolescence and you have to have a digital coming of age in order to function in the digital virtual world."

Gurney said cutting out social media is pretty much impossible. It is not so much cutting it out, as it is learning to live with it.

So what do you do if you don't like a post that you're seeing?

You can click in the top right corner of the post and select unfollow.

Do not worry though! You will still be friends with that person.

If you want to get a little bit more technical, you can click on your settings in this top right corner of the page and select ‘News Feed Preferences.’

There you can select who or what you want to see more of or who you do not want to see altogether.



If you are like Cosgrove, regardless of political opinions, you probably just want everyone to get along.



"You're spending a lot of time on things that don't matter and no time on things that do,” she said.

She has some advice:

"I try to just use it as a teaching tool and kind of way too just stay up to date instead of just going back and forth on the internet,” Cosgrove said.

Social media expert, Gurney, also has some advice:



"You're going ‘No! No! Their politics are wrong. What they're doing is wrong,’ and you get really agitated by it. You have to respond, Gurney said. “Well maybe you don't."

