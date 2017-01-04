Illness linked to heavy pot use on the rise

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

(NEWS CENTER) -- As we move closer to the legalization of recreational marijuana in Maine, doctors are working to educate people about an illness that can come along with heavy usage.

It's called Cannabinoid Hyperemesis Syndrome, or CHS, and it's a growing issue in states where pot is readily available.

CHS causes stomach pain, nausea and vomiting, and it's an illness that seems to be growing right along with marijuana availability. Dr. Tammi Schaeffer says states like Colorado have analyzed data before and after pot became prevalent, and they've seen a significant rise in the number of cases. Now that recreational marijuana is becoming legal in Maine, she believes our numbers will go up as well. It can take a while for ER doctors to identify the problem because patients may not be up front with their marijuana habits. But CHS sufferers tend to have one thing in common: a hot shower relieves their symptoms. The most effective treatment? Stop smoking pot. This is one illness that has been tied to heavy, daily marijuana use. And as more and more states make pot legal, more experts will be able to study it's long term effects.

