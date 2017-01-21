Identification pending on body found in Bucksport

Police lights.

BUCKSPORT, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A male body was found Saturday in the Penobscot River in Bucksport.

Bangor Police shared the information after being made aware of the discovery.

In case the body is linked to any investigations in Bangor, detectives are in contact with the Chief Medical Examiner's Office in Augusta where work is being done to make a positive identification.

