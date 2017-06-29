Iconic WWII plane stops in Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A World War II P-51B Mustang stopped in Bangor Thursday before making the transatlantic flight to perform in an air show in England.

The P-51B Mustang was restored and painted to look like the historic "Berlin Express". The "Berlin Express" made history during a dogfight in Paris in 1944. American pilot Bill Overstreet, flew the plane under the Eiffel Tower chasing a German fighter. Overstreet eventually downed the German fighter and escaped the battle with his P-51B Mustang "Berlin Express" Intact.

On Thursday the plane stopped briefly to refuel. The plane was piloted by Lee Lauderback."Let me put it in one word to fly the Mustang, awesome" says Pilot Lee Lauderback

Lauderback has been flying Mustang planes for years and excited to fly the "Berlin Express" to the airshow. "It's about a 20-hour trip, 5000 nautical miles. it will be quite the adventure. It's all about paying tribute to the guys who flew these airplanes and the men and women of the service "

Flying Legends Airshow in Duxford, England takes place on July 7-8.

