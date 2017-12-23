Ice storm ends, Christmas Storm up next: Carson Blog

(Photo: maxuser)

Freezing rain is slowly being scoured out of the state, but more specifically what's happening is the storm is drying up. That's good news as ice accretion numbers are teetering right on the edge of more major power outages.

But by later tonight the storm will finish up, ending as some snow across northern Maine and the mountains.

(Caribou probably isn't getting 6 more inches....this model gets a lil excited sometimes)



We get a break on Sunday with partly cloudy skies and seasonable temperatures. Get your shopping done, fools.

Christmas Day storm still looks on track, beginning VERY early on Christmas morning.

It should be ripping snow by late morning and into the afternoon, so snuggle up and play with those new toys.

But she's a quick mover, and by Christmas night...it'll be done.

Totals:

A few notes about this storm:



1) It'll be all snow for most of us, and a fluffy snow at that. Extreme Downeast is the only zone that could mix with a bit of rain

2) There will likely be a second bulls-eye in the mountains but I left it out because it doesn't impact most of us...it'll be a ski area kinda thing.

After this storm is over...it's into the freezer for next week. Readings below zero by Wednesday.

Carson out.

