"I was amazed," remembering a Maine table tennis champion

Fouad Abdullah who died in a car accident Sunday, sits with table tennis partner, Sonu Bhatia.

Sonu Bhatia has played a lot of table tennis since coming to Maine 20 years ago.

But the first time he saw Fouad Abdullah play he knew he was someone special.

“I was amazed initially,” said Bhatia. “It felt like I was watching somebody playing on a very high level like on TV.”

Bhatia struck up a few conversations with Abdullah and soon after, they decided to team up.

“We stuck together as doubles partners, we won the Maine state championships three years in a row.”

Their success in their favorite sport developed into a friendship.

That's why it was so jarring for Bhatia to hear his partner had been killed in a car crash on Sunday morning.

“I was really shocked,” he said. “When I saw the news alert on my phone and I saw the name and the age and the city, I just couldn't believe my eyes.”

Bhatia says Abdullah’s loss is going to be felt by many.

He made lots of friends in just the years living in Maine since moving from Iraq.

Even before knowing much English, he formed some close bonds.

“Fouad was always fun to be around, whether he was playing a serious game of table tennis or just joking around,” said Bhatia.

His now former table tennis partner isn't sure how he'll feel the next time he plays a game.

Bhatia told NEWS CENTER Maine's tennis table community is working on holding a fundraiser for Abdullah's family,

They've already created a gofundme page.

A link to that page can be found here: https://www.gofundme.com/help-for-fouads-family

