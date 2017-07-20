"I sounded like a jerk. That was my point!" Rep. Hamann apologizes for Trump comments

Representative Scott M. Hamann (D - South Portland) on Thursday.

AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Maine Representative Scott Hamann (D- District 32) apologized before the Maine Legislature about the social media comments about Donald Trump that garnered criticism from across the nation.

Hamann, from South Portland, told his colleagues that his comments were meant in a satirical tone and that he did not literally mean what he said.

Hamann squashed rumors of a drinking problem that surfaced after the state senator posted to Facebook saying "Trump is a half term president, at most, especially if I ever get within 10 feet of that (vulgar term)" on a friends page, early this month.

Hamann also lashed out at Trump’s supporters and made reference to the president’s controversial statements about women and Republican U.S. Sen. John McCain, a prisoner of war survivor who was held in Vietnam.

He said on Thursday, the comments he made were far from his character and where not meant in a literal sense.

Hamann, who is serving his third term in the Legislature, said the comment was made to a friends Facebook post was intended to be provocative because his friends words are often aggressive and he intended to mirror his language.

"I sounded like a jerk. That was my point. It was satire."

Secret Service agents came to Hamann's home last Thursday to investigate his violent comment. Hamann said they were very nice, thorough and realized he was not a threat and was within his first amendment rights.

"I made in insinuation that is a line that should neither be crossed nor even flirted with, even when it is in the context of satire," Hamann said.

Hamann said he has gotten death threats since he removed the comments from Facebook.

Hamann apologized to all he offended and says he will be happy to talk to anyone who has more questions about his comment.

Hamann also lashed out at Trump’s supporters and made reference to the president’s controversial statements about women and Republican U.S. Sen. John McCain, a prisoner of war survivor who was held in Vietnam.

© 2017 WCSH-TV