'I lost my head': Red Barn owner admits violation was for other event, not Honor Flight

AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — The owner of the Red Barn Restaurant in Augusta is clarifying her hastily expressed remarks made Friday on Facebook, admitting she wrongfully connected the code violation served by city officials with the Honor Flight Maine fundraiser on July 11, 2016.

In a statement released to NEWS CENTER, Laura Benedict said the event cited was instead focused on anti-bullying, not veterans. She apologized for her reaction:

“After investigating further I was wrong about the Exact day of the Honor Flight fundraiser...it was 4 days after. This event for which I was fined was an Anti-bullying event. The fact that a year-long internal investigation was issued is still ridiculous. I was so angry and protective of my Veterans that I lost my head. Please accept my humblest apologies. Love, Laura”

Two of her neighbors said the issue is not new and there's more to the story. They declined to speak on camera but said they've hired lawyers over the past year because the concerts have been so frequent and loud.

They said they support Benedict's charity and business, but the concerts are disruptive.

The Kennebec Journal reports the June 6 event related to the violation featured the Veayo Twins Trio band.

As of late Friday night, the original video of Laura posted to the business' Facebook page had been shared more than 20,000 times and viewed nearly 426,000 times.

