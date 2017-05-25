'I felt like myself' wheelchair basketball game held for high school senior

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Deering High School senior Patrick Uwamahoro's ability to do many things in life is limited because of his wheelchair. But he makes sure playing basketball isn't one of them.

You can find him on the court, dribbling and passing like any other player. The only problem is, he's the only one on wheels.

"Usually before I play a normal game, people complain and stuff," Patrick said. "'You're going to injure me, you can't play in a wheelchair."

But without any wheelchair basketball leagues in the area for Patrick, it leaves him wanting more. And it doesn't at all help him with his dream of being in the Special Olympics someday.

With the help of Veterans Adaptive Sports & Training in New Gloucester, the teen, who immigrated from Rwanda as a middle schooler, got to play a special exhibition game in his school gym Wednesday night.

Veterans joined Patrick's friends, strapped in, and rolled onto the court; giving him a true run for his money.

"If this is what he wants, he deserves it," said United States Marine Corps veteran Jeff Thompson. "I've played basketball most of my life so I would think the moves would be kind of natural. They're not!"

It was more than natural for Patrick.

"It was amazing," he said. "It felt like playing the real game, you know what I'm saying? I felt like myself playing, so it was a good experience."

Patrick's team won 13-14.

