"I feel rather priviliged": More Mainers for Trump head to D.C.

A pair of Donald Trump supporters from Old Orchard prepare to leave Maine for the presidential inauguration in Washington, D.C.

SACO, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Throughout the week, we'll be following Mainers heading to the Presidential Inauguration and Women's March on Washington.

Wednesday night, a group of Trump supporters was making the trek to D.C., hoping to arrive there by 3AM.

Three car loads of people. one exclusively full of women left the Saco Park and Ride lot just before 6PM.

They people in the cars hope to attend inaugural balls and feel like they're having a party the whole time.

Wesley “Bud” and Judy Hurst are one of the couples in the group and say they were somewhat shocked they could get tickets to the inauguration at all.

“It’s exciting because we thought tickets would be impossible to get,” said Bud. “Someone said. maybe if you get them from a democratic senator or representative they might have some, so some of us have them from that, some of us have them from Bruce Poliquin.”

NEWS CENTER will have coverage of both the inauguration and women’s march from Washington this weekend.

