"I don't think it's justice" Mom reacts to driver charged in son's death

LEWISTON, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A South Paris woman faces a $5,000 fine and a suspended license of up to four years in connection with the death of Lewiston 8th grader.

13-year old Jayden Cho-Sargent was killed in November when he was struck in the crosswalk on his way to school.

Lewiston police charged Laurie Young, under the Maine Motor Vehicle Statutes with a civil motor vehicle violation resulting in death. Jayden's Mother spoke to News Center for the first since the tragedy.

Jayden was walking to Lewiston Middle School crossing Main Street at Frye in the crosswalk when police say he was struck and killed by a Ford pick-up truck driven by Young. Jayden was dragged for a short distance.

Police say following a thorough investigation, detectives determined that Young was not speeding and in fact hadn't used her cell phone at all prior to the accident. We went to Jayden's house to talk to Kellie Foley, Jayden's mother. She spoke briefly to us through the door.

"I don't think it's justice, that Jayden got justice, that's all I want to say," she said.

"It was very tragic what occurred here, but with the laws that we have here in the state of Maine, this is the charge, the civil violation she can be charged with,' said Chief Brian O'Malley, Lewiston Police Dept.

In a statement, released by Foley's attorney, she says she wanted to clear up some misconceptions. She says Jayden was not wearing dark clothing the morning he was killed, as some have stated.

"He did not have a cell phone. It was more than halfway through the crosswalk when he was hit. He's over 5 feet tall and easily visible. There's simply no excuses for a driver who did not stop."

A hearing in the case has not been scheduled



