'I always feel lighter and happy': Mainers return home for the holidays

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Many Mainers are returning home for the holidays.

The arrival terminals at the local bus station and airport saw a steady line of vehicles Friday morning, with drivers ready to greet their family or friends.

News Center spoke with one 21 year-old returning home from New York City. She says she feels different when she steps off the plane.

"I don't get to come home very often but when I do, it's great. I always feel lighter and happy when I get here. It's a good feeling."

News Center also spoke with people who were waiting to pick up loved ones traveling from places like Milwaukee, Wisconsin and Portland, Oregon.

One man, a Marine, said he decided to surprise his brother for Christmas. He hadn't seen him since before he left for boot camp.

