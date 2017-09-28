Woman killed in single-vehicle crash on I-295 in Brunswick

(Photo: Thinkstock photo)

BRUNSWICK, Maine (Portland Press Herald) — A woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 295 in Brunswick Thursday night that shut down the northbound lanes for about an hour.

» Read the full story at PressHerald.com

The crash occurred around 7:30 p.m. between Exit 28 in Brunswick and the bridge that crosses the Androscoggin River in Topsham, said Steve McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Copyright 2017 Portland Press Herald