Hurricane aid by the truckload

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Monument Square in Portland became a hurricane donation center on Friday.
Jeremy Henry is loading a 26-foot truck with supplies to take to Texas. Henry is a native Texan now living in Maine. The truck rental to make his plan work was provided by Townsquare Media and Aura.
Donations will be accepted until 1 p.m. on Friday. Some of the items most urgently needed include:
- Non-perishable food items
- Clothing of any kind
- Shampoo, body wash
- Bottled water
- Towels
Henry understands that not everyone who wants to donate can make it to downtown Portland. For those people, he set up a GoFundME account. Donations can be made under his name (Jeremy Henry) to the Texas Rising: Hurricane Harvey Fund.
