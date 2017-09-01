Hurricane aid by the truckload

Donors hauled bags of food, clothes and other supplies to Monument Square in Portland and loaded them onto a truck headed to Texas

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Monument Square in Portland became a hurricane donation center on Friday.

Jeremy Henry is loading a 26-foot truck with supplies to take to Texas. Henry is a native Texan now living in Maine. The truck rental to make his plan work was provided by Townsquare Media and Aura.

Donations will be accepted until 1 p.m. on Friday. Some of the items most urgently needed include:

Non-perishable food items

Clothing of any kind

Shampoo, body wash

Bottled water

Towels

Henry understands that not everyone who wants to donate can make it to downtown Portland. For those people, he set up a GoFundME account. Donations can be made under his name (Jeremy Henry) to the Texas Rising: Hurricane Harvey Fund.

