Hunters urged to be aware of two missing persons

STATEWIDE, Maine (NEWS CENTER)-- State Police are reminding hunters in Piscataquis and Hancock counties to be on the lookout for any clues into the whereabouts of two persons who have been missing in the past year.

According to Stephen McCausland with the Maine Department of Public Safety, extensive searches for the two in Franklin and Medford by the Maine Warden Service, State Police, and the two county sheriff’s offices, have failed to turn up any signs of Russell Burnett and Diana Estey. He says the two disappearances are not related.

Estey was 71 when she disappeared from her home on the Medford Center Road in Medford last November. She is 5’2” tall, weighed 95 pounds with gray hair and wore glasses, said McCausland.

Burnett was 48 when he disappeared from his home on the Eastbrook Road in Franklin in February. He was believed to be wearing a maroon sweatshirt, green or gray Carhartt jacket and blue jeans.

McCausland said, the State Police are asking hunters to be aware of the two missing persons and to report anything they think might be connected. Anyone with information is asked to call State Police in Bangor at 973-3700.

