Hunter finds body in Rockport woods

ROCKPORT, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Work is underway to identify a body found by a hunter in Rockport.

Police said the the hunter made the discovery late Wednesday afternoon, having only ventured about 500 yards into the woods off Mount Pleasant Street, near the Hope town line.

The body was described by police as badly decomposed. While identification was found at the scene, police did not release a name pending an examination and official identification by the State Medical Examiner's Office.

Police said the case is being investigated as an unattended death. The investigation is being handled by the Rockport Police with help from Camden Police, the Maine Warden Service, the Maine State Police Criminal Investigation Division and the Rockport Fire Department.

