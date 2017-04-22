Hundreds march for science across Maine

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) Mainers are joining a nationwide movement to march for science. The march is designed to show support for science in the face of what marchers say is the hostile Trump administration.

Portland is hosting one of six events across Maine on Saturday, and hundreds of protestors took to the streets. That march started at Portland City Hall and eventually moved up Congress Street to Congress Square where a number of speakers voiced their concerns.

A march in Washington DC is expected to draw tens of thousands of people. The protestors are angry about proposed cuts to funding for various scientific research programs.

Some scientists say politicizing science is a bad idea because it is based on facts and data, and not emotion..

Other marches are scheduled for Orono, Sanford, Gouldsboro, Machias and Unity.

© 2017 WCSH-TV