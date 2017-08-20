Hundreds attend Portland anti-hate rally

A march against white supremacy down Baxter Boulevard in Portland.

Hundreds of people marched in opposition of white supremacy in Portland today.

A rally was held in Payson park with local activists giving speeches and a march down Baxter Boulevard.

"I think it's very important that people come together to make clear that this level of racism and violence is unacceptable," said Harris Gleckman, who attended the rally and march.

The event was organized by the Maine Democratic party and maine people's alliance.

People who attended say public displays against hate groups and racism are the best way to prevent discrimination from spreading. "What I mostly love above these kinds of gatherings is the unity of it," said Emma Chapin. "Everybody coming is together and it's almost about protection. We need to protect the minorities and we need to stand with them so it's about having everyone together that feels this way and just saying we won't sit down and we won't shut up."

