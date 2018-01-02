How to use your space heaters safely

(Photo: Keith Beaty/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

(WUSA) — We all know that it's cold out there, and a lot of us need to use space heaters in those parts of the home that don't get warm enough for us.

But the heaters can easily start a fire if they're not used properly.

So here are some tips from Electrical Safety Foundation International in Arlington, Va.

► Never leave space heaters unattended — turn it off if you're leaving the room, or going to sleep

► Keep the heaters at least 3 feet away from anything flammable, like paper, clothing and rugs

► Don't leave space heaters in high traffic areas and doorways where people could trip over them

© 2018 WUSA-TV