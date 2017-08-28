How Mainers can help Hurricane Harvey evacuees

These girls are selling lemonade and bracelets in Prosper for #Harvey victims. Their proceeds will to to the Red Cross, according to their mom Sarah Lepping.

MAINE (NEWS CENTER) — Hurricane Harvey is turning out to be one of the worst natural disasters in U.S. history whose effects are will be felt for years to come.

More than a year's worth of rain has fallen on parts of the Gulf Coast of Texas.

Even though Harvey was downgraded to a Tropical Storm, it's little comfort the Texans who are now underwater.

Many Mainers have asked what they can do to help in this time of need. Below is a running list of organizations that are looking for volunteers and collecting supplies.

MONETARY DONATIONS:



VOLUNTEERING:

Red Cross of Maine - Pat Murtagh says the Red Cross is looking for volunteers to go to Texas and Louisiana to help on the ground but also to help in from the Maine. She says volunteers can work remotely to help Hurricane Harvey evacuees find services like temporary housing, medications, identification replacements, etc. So far the Red Cross of Maine has sent 5 volunteers and staff members, with two more headed to the area soon. They also need help answering phones and helping organize volunteers.

Salvation Army

National Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster has a list of organizations looking for volunteers



SUPPLIES:

Trusted World is looking for the following supplies: New underwear and socks (all sizes), non-perishable food, toiletries, feminine hygiene products, baby diapers, wipes and formula

SPCA of Texas is looking for the following supplies: cat litter, litter boxes, towels, blankets, large wire crates, toys, treats, pet beds, newspaper and gas gift cards. In-kind donations can be brought to the SPCA of Texas' Jan Rees-Jones Animal Care Center in Dallas or the SPCA of Texas' Russell H. Perry Animal Care Center in McKinney



BLOOD:

Pat Murtagh with the Red Cross of Maine says now more than ever the Red Cross is in need of blood and Mainers who want to help Hurricane Harvey evacuees should give blood.

SHELTER:

AirBNB is providing an outlet for Harvey evacuees to find accommodation at no cost. If you or someone you know has a home or room they can offer up, please see their website for details. All service fees are waived for those affected by the disaster and checking in between August 23, 2017 and September 01, 2017.

Charity Navigator has listed tips on their website for donating in times of crisis. Charity101 is another online resource to verify the legitimacy of an organization.

