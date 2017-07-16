Housing market frenzy frustrates potential buyers in Maine

(Photo: Brianna Soukup/Portland Press Herald)

When Suna and Robert Shaw bought their previous home in Windham in 2004, the process was akin to taking a leisurely stroll.

Read more at pressherald.com

The couple took their time, visiting the home they would eventually purchase on three occasions before making a decision. The house had been on the market for six months.

But this year, the Shaws’ search for a larger home in Windham to accommodate their growing family played out quite differently. It felt more like a breakneck sprint with several false starts.

© 2017 WCSH-TV