One dead in massive Washington house fire

UPDATE -- Sergeant Ken Grimes of the Maine State Fire Marshal's Office said one person is dead, another is unaccounted for and a third person was transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation and burn injuries after an early morning fire in the town of Washington.

Tim Carroll, Chief Deputy of Knox County Sheriff's Office said one person is confirmed dead and another person is injured after a house fire on Cattle Pound Road. He also said the person that is injured was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation and burns.

"...Been in it long enough these types of things happen they're very unfortunate. Now we're in the part to try investigate to find out what happened and go from there..." said Chief Deputy Carroll.

The call came in at 5:44 a.m., according to Knox County Dispatch.



