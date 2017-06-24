Horses rescued from unsafe conditions at NH farm facing long road to recovery

(Photo: NH1)

CHICHESTER, N.H. (NH1) — Four horses that were rescued from horrible conditions at a farm in Deering have begun their road to recovery, but some may face an uncertain future.

Teresa Paradis, from Live and Let Live Farm, where the horses were taken after being rescued, said that "Super Nova" and "Solstice" are in body weight category one. Anything below one is no longer living.

Paradis said that because of how long the horses were emaciated for, the more likely it is for their organs to sustain permanent damage.

"We can't determine what organs may have been damaged from the emaciation," she said. "If they willingly eat well and gain weight through the next three months, their chances are best for moving forward, but organ damage may not show up for a year."

Paradis said Solstice is in the worst shape, with Super Nova not far behind him.

The other two horses, "Equinox" and "Eclipse," were determined to be a two and a three, respectively, in body weight, and Paradis said in the next several months that they should start showing progress.

"As long as their hooves do not have too much internal damage than I would say in 6 months they will hopefully have a full recovery from the emaciation, starvation and muscle atrophy," she said.

Paradis said volunteers at the farm have worked hard to clean the animals, and that Solstice loved being bathed. However, as the caked-on layers of muck and last winter's fur are removed, raw and sensitive skin and sometimes sores can be discovered underneath. She said they're keeping a close eye on the sores and making sure to keep them clean.

Paradis said Super Nova is a sweet girl with a severely injured leg, and a large tumor or hernia on her side that needs an ultrasound to determine a course of treatment if any.

"All four of these horses are appreciating and enjoying every minute of love, care, grooming and attention they are getting from all the awesome volunteers we have here at Live and Let Live Farm's Rescue," she said

Paradis said the horse's hooves would be their next challenge because as they begin to regain their strength, their hooves will need to be assessed for various issues such as rot, thrush, laminitis and white line disease. She said the horses might need X-Rays to assess the damage to their hooves.

The recovery process for these animals will be long and expensive, and Paradis said any donations are highly needed and appreciated. She said an anonymous donor has offered to match all donations up to $10,000.

"So far we are at approx. $3,000," Paradis said. Paradis urged donors take advantage of the anonymous donor's match so they could raise as much money as possible to help the horses.

Those looking to donate can do so at www.liveandletlivefarm.org or send a donation check to Live and Let Live Farm's Rescue, 20 Paradise Lane, Chichester, N.H. 03258.

