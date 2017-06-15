Hope woman charged for two highway deaths

Danielle Ward (Photo: Knox County Jail)

CAMDEN, Maine (The Herald Gazette) — A Hope woman was indicted this week for two counts of manslaughter in connection to a January fatal head-on crash in Woolwich.

Danielle R. Ward, 34, was indicted by the Sagadahoc County grand jury for two counts of manslaughter, three counts of aggravated criminal operating under the influence, two counts of driving to endanger and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

