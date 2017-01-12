Honor Flight gets $17,000 from track club

Members of the Maine Track Club present a $17,000 to Honor Flight Maine.

A generous last-minute donation will help 25 veterans see war memorials in Washington.

Thursday evening, members of the Maine Track club, organizers of the Maine Marathon, stopped by our studios to drop off a big check.

The group is making a $17,000 donation to Honor Flight Maine.

A member of the track club saw our telethon and thought the organization had money to help out.

It did, much to the surprise of the folks at Honor Flight who were thrilled to get such a large donation.

“To have them approach us, that they have this sum of money for us, I was just beside myself,” said Laurie Sidelinger, board chair person for Honor Flight.

The track club says the donation is especially meaningful because some of its members were in Washington D.C. recently and saw older veterans visiting war memorials

“It was just an amazing scene,” said the track club’s race director, Howard Spear. “It was just something that we should be doing for our veterans.”

With the addition of the check, the final amount raised from NEWS CENTER’s Honor Flight telethon is now $123,000.

