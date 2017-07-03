Homeowners face days long tornado cleanup

A garage flattened by tornadoes in Bridgton, Maine.

Monday was the first work day after four tornadoes touched down in western Maine, leaving behind severe damage.

One of the worst hit areas is near Highland Lake in Bridgton.

That’s where an EF1 tornado with winds up to 110 miles per hour snapped trees, crushing numerous cars and buildings.

Donna Bruton’s ceiling has a gaping hole where a huge part of a tree tore through with such force, her adjusters think the whole house shifted when it fell.

Amazingly, Bruton saw the winds picking up Saturday and was downstairs when this happened, she doesn’t even have a scratch.

Bruton now one of a handful here trying to clean-up, a process happening slowly because of the holiday weekend.

Tree removal companies have been using cranes and chain saws to get branches off roofs like Bruton’s.

“Q-Team was here yesterday morning and removed all the weight from the house and they’ll be back in a few more days to clean up the rest of the damage and remove the rest of the trees that are hanging over,” said Bruton.

The Maine’s Emergency Management Agency says damage is relatively isolated to individual pieces of private property.

Since there isn’t much damage to public property, MEMA says the burden for repairs is almost solely on property owners.

People on Highland Road for instance, are now working with their insurance companies to figure out what’s going to be covered or not.

Most still have no idea how much they’ll have to pay.

“It’s complicated,” said Seth Dematties. “We’re working with the insurance company now and they’re going to do an assessment, we’ve just had to go ahead and have the tree service come.”

It may be days until that becomes clear and the beginning of the clean-up is over.

MEMA has not requested federal assistance from FEMA bus says it can within 30 days if aid is deemed necessary.

