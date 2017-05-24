Homeowner found dead in Union house fire

Responding to a fire at a home on Route 131 in Union, firefighters found the body of 80-year-old Lawrence Dries (Photo: Maine Dept. of Public Safety)

UNION, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- As firefighters searched through the burned out rubble of a home in Union, they found the body of the man who lived there.

Eighty-year-old Lawrence Dries was the sole occupant of the two-story farmhouse on Route 131. He was the former manager of the J.J. Newberry department store in Rockland.

Maine Public Safety Dept. Spokesman Steve McCausland said a call to firefighters brought crews to the home at about 2 a.m. on Wednesday. They arrived to find the home engulfed in fire.

McCaulsand said Dries was dead when firefighters found him in a first-floor bathroom.

The Maine State Fire Marshal's Office says a home in Union was so severely burned that investigators won't be able to determine how the fire started (Photo: Maine Dept. of Public Safety)

Due to the extent of the damage to the home, investigators with the State Fire Marshal's Office said an exact cause of the fire cannot be determined. However, they were able to trace the starting point to the kitchen.

An excavator was later called in to level whatever parts of the house the fire left standing. It was one of the oldest homes in Union.

