Homeowner chases thief from home in Caribou

CARIBOU, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Police have arrested a 25-year-old who they say broke into a home, stole things and was then chased away by the homeowner.

Police say they arrived to a home on Ogren Road on Wednesday Sept. 13, around 5 p.m. where a man was being chased by the homeowner.

Police say 25-year-old Codie Robbins of Caribou ran into the woods but when police yelled for him he came back.

Police say Robbins forced his way into the home, took several things and was then confronted by the homeowner who said he would call police.

Robbins allegedly used force against the homeowner and ran away. The homeowner followed Robbins.

Robbins is being charged with robbery, burglary, assault, theft, criminal mischief and violating conditions of release. All the stolen items were returned.

Robbins is being held in lieu of $10,000 cash and has a court date of November 2, 2017.

© 2017 WCSH-TV